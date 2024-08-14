Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 16th.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

KNDI opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $152.88 million, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kandi Technologies Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.