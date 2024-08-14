Kava (KAVA) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $351.02 million and $7.86 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00035669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,769 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

