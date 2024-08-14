KE (NYSE:BEKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.06 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of BEKE stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 531,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,150,482. KE has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $20.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

