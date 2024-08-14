Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Kesko Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.1343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Kesko Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.