Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 250 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.23. The stock had a trading volume of 357,865 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

