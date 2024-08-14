Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 868 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 42,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NEE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.00. 4,620,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,467,534. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.