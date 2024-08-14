Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 95,299 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $78.46. 1,738,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,873. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

