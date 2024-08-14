Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.15. 2,235,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.