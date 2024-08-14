Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $539.79. 1,915,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,331. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $533.59 and a 200-day moving average of $523.98. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.