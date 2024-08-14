Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $673,000 Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

