Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $335,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,741,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,153,891. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,117,234 shares of company stock worth $76,982,734 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

