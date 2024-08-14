Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.7% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $462.73. 34,366,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,065,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.02. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

