Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,867,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,990,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,299,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,786 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. 1,428,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,814. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $51.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
