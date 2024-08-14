Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Trims Position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter worth $342,000.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FINX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. 86,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,449. The company has a market capitalization of $283.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.