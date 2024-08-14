Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 136986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Klondike Silver Trading Up 25.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.67.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

