KORE Group (KORE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.66 million. KORE Group had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 123.65%. On average, analysts expect KORE Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KORE opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.50.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

