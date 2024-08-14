Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

KHC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 346.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,863 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,027,636 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.