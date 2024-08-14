KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 225.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,667.70%.

KULR Technology Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN KULR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 854,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,294,565. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KULR Technology Group news, COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 108,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $31,342.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

