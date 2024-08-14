Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Short Interest Up 475.0% in July

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Kyushu Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of KYSEY remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. Kyushu Electric Power has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.93.

Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Power Generation and Sales Business, Transmission and Distribution Business, ICT Services Business, Urban Development Business, Overseas Businesses, and Other Energy Services Business segments.

