Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Short Interest Up 475.0% in July

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Kyushu Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of KYSEY remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. Kyushu Electric Power has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.93.
Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile
