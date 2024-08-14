Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ KYTX traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. 8,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,629. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $35.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KYTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

