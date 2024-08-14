Lancashire Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.08 (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lancashire Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:LRE traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 665 ($8.49). The company had a trading volume of 177,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,608. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 527.50 ($6.74) and a one year high of GBX 690 ($8.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 610.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 615.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.21) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.45) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.53) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.21) to GBX 790 ($10.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 781 ($9.97).

Insider Activity at Lancashire

In related news, insider Michael George Dawson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 610 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £61,000 ($77,885.60). 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

