Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:LFGP)

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Ledyard Financial Group Price Performance
LFGP remained flat at $13.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172. Ledyard Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.
Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile
