Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Relay Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLAY stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $92,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,052 shares of company stock worth $988,396 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $782,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 118.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 145,837 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.