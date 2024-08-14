Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.54) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRNX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.68. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $55.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $434,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,653.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $142,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $434,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,653.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,016 shares of company stock worth $8,320,842. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,992 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

