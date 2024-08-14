Leslie J. Parrette Purchases 143 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.84 per share, with a total value of $15,135.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IOSP traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,039. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.75.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Innospec by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Innospec by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

