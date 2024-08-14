Leslie J. Parrette Purchases 143 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.84 per share, with a total value of $15,135.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Innospec Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of IOSP traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,039. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.75.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOSP
About Innospec
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innospec
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.