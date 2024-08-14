Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 1,172,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,095,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Leslie’s Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $557.92 million, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $569.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 32,510.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

