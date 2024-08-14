Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64), Zacks reports.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. 123,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lexeo Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $57,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LXEO shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.