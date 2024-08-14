Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.95

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 90345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on LIF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.
View Our Latest Research Report on LIF
Life360 Trading Up 2.4 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Life360 Company Profile
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
