Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Lifetime Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LCUT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $7.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.69 million, a PE ratio of -26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,345,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 489.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -62.96%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

