Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Lindblad Expeditions in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lindblad Expeditions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

LIND has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of LIND stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $390.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.01. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 15,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $109,543.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 232,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,598.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $109,543.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,598.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $119,328.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,333 shares of company stock valued at $608,381. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Articles

