Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

Lisata Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:LSTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,305. Lisata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

