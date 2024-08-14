Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives $272.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,340,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $252.68 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

