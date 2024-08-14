Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.80

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.80 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40.80 ($0.52), with a volume of 21 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.49).

Livermore Investments Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £64.66 million, a P/E ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 10.96.

About Livermore Investments Group

(Get Free Report)

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Livermore Investments Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livermore Investments Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.