LKQ Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

LKQ has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Up 1.7 %

LKQ opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $54.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,084 shares of company stock valued at $521,096. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.