Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,427,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,212,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of V traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.77. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $474.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.