Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

LOGI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.13. 170,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,810. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 6.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Logitech International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

