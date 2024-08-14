Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Decreased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,180. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

