Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 16,065,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 19,744,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,233,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 165,326 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 50,381 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

