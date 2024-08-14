Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Down 11.7%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) traded down 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.92. 20,400,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 19,446,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Recommended Stories

