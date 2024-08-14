Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.0 million-$335.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.6 million. Lumentum also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.07-$0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LITE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

LITE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,565. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

