Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.43 million. Lumentum also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.070-0.170 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Lumentum to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,565. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

