Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MSGE opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

