Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance
MSGS traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,736. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $213.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 200.10 and a beta of 0.95.
About Madison Square Garden Sports
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Madison Square Garden Sports
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.