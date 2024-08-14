Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGS traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,736. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $213.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 200.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

