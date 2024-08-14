Maia Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $74.31. 128,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,791,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.80.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

