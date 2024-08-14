Maia Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XDSQ. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth about $2,264,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 100.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth $319,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

BATS:XDSQ traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,128 shares. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.