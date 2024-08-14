Maia Wealth LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 98,011 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.64. 179,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,568. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.