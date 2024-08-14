Maia Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,352. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.