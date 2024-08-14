Maia Wealth LLC Takes $368,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 27,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 90.2% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,292 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.08. 123,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,031. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

