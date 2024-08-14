Maia Wealth LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,316,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.92. 87,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.