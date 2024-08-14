Maia Wealth LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $210,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $254,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUL traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.03. 70,030 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. The company has a market cap of $776.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

